Board of Apollo Pipes approves allotment of 2.62 cr bonus equity shares

-
ALSO READ
Apollo Pipes gains on bonus issue plan on Oct. 22, hits all-time high
Board of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals approves allotment of 29,728 equity shares
Apollo Hospitals forms India's largest omni-channel healthcare platform - Apollo HealthCo
Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers approves allotment of 3050 equity shares under ESOS
Board of Shivalik Rasayan approves preferential allotment of shares and warrants
-
At meeting held on 06 December 2021The Board of Apollo Pipes at its meeting held on 06 December 2021 has approved the allotment of 2,62,18,804 equity shares as bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1 to members whose names appeared in the Register of Members / List of beneficial owners as on 04 December 2021, being the record date fixed for that purpose.
Consequently, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 13,10,94,020/- comprising 1,31,09,402 equity shares of Rs 10/- each to Rs 39,32,82,060/-comprising 3,93,28,206 equity shares of Rs 10/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU