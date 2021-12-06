Board of Inox Green Energy Services approves fund raising up to Rs 500 cr

At meeting held on 06 December 2021Inox Wind announced that the Board of the company's subsidiary, Inox Green Energy Services at their meeting held on 06 December 2021 has approved fund raising, subject to receipt of requisite approvals including approval of the shareholders, market conditions and other considerations, by way of an initial public offer of its Equity Shares comprising of fresh issue of Equity Shares aggregating upto Rs. 500 crore (Fresh Issue) and/ or an offer of sale of Equity Shares by certain existing and eligible shareholders of the company, in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder (Companies Act), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (SEBI ICDR Regulations) and other applicable laws (the "Offer").
