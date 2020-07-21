Wipro partners with ComplianceQuest to provide management solutions

Wipro announced a partnership with ComplianceQuest to develop transformative quality management solutions for the medical devices and life sciences industries.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 July 2020. Shares of Wipro settled 3.58% higher at Rs 270.85 yesterday.

The joint solution, powered by ComplianceQuest EQMS Product Platform and Wipro's industry-leading transformation services will provide end-to-end quality management support to customers. It will enable medical devices and pharmaceutical companies to remain compliant, handle their complaints effectively as well as comply with medical device reporting procedures and recall requirements.

ComplianceQuest is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. ComplianceQuest is the fastest growing, 100% modern cloud Enterprise Quality and Safety Management System (QHSE) natively built and run on the Salesforce platform. The company helps life sciences, medical devices and other manufacturers meet their quality, safety and compliance goals by connecting all relevant processes across the company and, externally with its global supply networks.

Wipro reported a 2.76% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2390.40 crore on a 5% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 14913.10 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q4 March 2020.

Wipro is a leading information technology, consulting and business process services company that delivers solutions to enable its clients do business better.

