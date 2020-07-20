IIFL Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Kuantum Papers Ltd, Jindal Photo Ltd, Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd and Energy Development Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 July 2020.

IIFL Securities Ltd tumbled 16.68% to Rs 46.45 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kuantum Papers Ltd crashed 9.16% to Rs 60.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 77126 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5483 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Photo Ltd lost 6.23% to Rs 12.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 305 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3455 shares in the past one month.

Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd plummeted 5.64% to Rs 379.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 87216 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65684 shares in the past one month.

Energy Development Company Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 6.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18723 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14438 shares in the past one month.

