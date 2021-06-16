Digicontent Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Manaksia Ltd, Entertainment Network (India) Ltd, Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd and Filatex India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 June 2021.

Manaksia Ltd, Entertainment Network (India) Ltd, Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd and Filatex India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 June 2021.

Digicontent Ltd crashed 9.95% to Rs 13.85 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57599 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Ltd lost 9.32% to Rs 66.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51176 shares in the past one month.

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd tumbled 9.20% to Rs 185.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 63086 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19433 shares in the past one month.

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd slipped 8.06% to Rs 36.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 56150 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77686 shares in the past one month.

Filatex India Ltd plummeted 7.54% to Rs 101.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93447 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)