Future Consumer Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

RPSG Ventures Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, FDC Ltd and Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 June 2021.

Future Consumer Ltd lost 9.35% to Rs 10.28 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 97.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

RPSG Ventures Ltd crashed 7.35% to Rs 507.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19583 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19626 shares in the past one month.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd tumbled 6.50% to Rs 289.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18666 shares in the past one month.

FDC Ltd corrected 5.58% to Rs 361.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49481 shares in the past one month.

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd plummeted 4.99% to Rs 110.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 98419 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28488 shares in the past one month.

