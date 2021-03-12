Himalaya Food International update on OTS with lenders

-
Himalaya Food International has further paid an amount of Rs 1.80 crore to Union Bank of India against OTS it sanctioned last month.
The total amount paid to Union Bank of India is Rs 3.78 crore. The total amount paid to four banks against OTS till now is Rs 17.06 crore.
