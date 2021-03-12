Kirloskar Electric's Hubli unit workers union on strike

-
ALSO READ
Kirloskar Electric Company update on partial lay-off of workmen
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL
Board of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries allots 18,750 equity shares under ESOP
Outcome of board meeting of Kirloskar Industries
Rana Sugars Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Kirloskar Electric Company announced that the Workers Union at the Company's manufacturing unit at Hubli (Unit-2), have stopped working and resorted to a tool down strike with the commencement of working hours on 03 March 2021 without giving any prior notice to the Management.
The Company is monitoring the situation and steps have been taken for the smooth operation of the Unit and to minimize the disruptions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU