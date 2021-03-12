Kirloskar Electric's Hubli unit workers union on strike

Kirloskar Electric Company announced that the Workers Union at the Company's manufacturing unit at Hubli (Unit-2), have stopped working and resorted to a tool down strike with the commencement of working hours on 03 March 2021 without giving any prior notice to the Management.

The Company is monitoring the situation and steps have been taken for the smooth operation of the Unit and to minimize the disruptions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)