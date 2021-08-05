RIL, Titan Company, HPCL to be watched

-
Reliance Industries (RIL) is doubling its PET recycling capacity by setting up a recycled polyester staple fiber (PSF) manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The move is part of RIL's commitment to lead the industry on circular economy, enhance its sustainability quotient and bolster the entire polyester and polymer value chain.
