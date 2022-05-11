Wipro re-engaged by Credit Agricole CIB for IT infra transformation

The IT major has extended its strategic agreement with Credit Agricole CIB to fuel Credit Agricole CIB's next stage of growth.

Crit Agricole CIB is the corporate and investment bank division of Crit Agricole Group.

The engagement builds on Crit Agricole CIB and Wipro's decade-long relationship and will provide the Bank with a larger team of Wipro experts who will operate a robust and secure infrastructure.

Wipro will enable Crit Agricole CIB to embrace the latest cloud technologies and agile practices allowing it to achieve faster speed-to-market on new products and services, improving client satisfaction and unlocking new value streams.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and managing director, Wipro said, This new agreement is an affirmation of our strong relationship with Crit Agricole CIB. We remain committed to strengthening it and advancing their ongoing transformation. Under the leadership of Graziella Neuvlise, Wipro's Regional Head for Southern Europe, we will continue to invest in capabilities that will help us deliver higher value and greater innovation to Crit Agricole CIB, efficiently and sustainably."

Pierre Dulon, Deputy CEO and Head of IT and Operations Services, Crit Agricole CIB comments, "Wipro shares our vision of the role technology transformation will play in the corporate and investment banking sector, where efficiency, sustainability and innovation will be drivers of success. To realize this vision, we needed a dependable partner who has the strategic insight to co-create solutions to enhance our business agility. Wipro has proven itself to be that partner over the past ten years and will help us prepare for the next stage of our growth."

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company.

The IT major reported 4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,087.3 crore on a 3% increase in revenue to Rs 20,860 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of Wipro fell 1.17% to Rs 477.85 on Tuesday.

