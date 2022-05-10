Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd and Adani Transmission Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 May 2022.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd lost 16.86% to Rs 1182.4 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 35773 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6406 shares in the past one month.

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd crashed 9.23% to Rs 418.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 85749 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43579 shares in the past one month.

Oil India Ltd tumbled 7.77% to Rs 218.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Minda Corporation Ltd pared 7.39% to Rs 206.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Transmission Ltd slipped 7.04% to Rs 2504.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60474 shares in the past one month.

