SeQuent Scientific appoints new MD & CEO

SeQuent Scientific on Friday announced that its board of directors has appointed Rajaram Narayanan as new managing director and chief executive officer with effect from 11 April 2022.

Rajaram Narayanan will succeed Manish Gupta who will be stepping down effective 10 April 2022 after serving as MD and CEO of SeQuent for the past eight years. Gupta will continue to serve as a strategic advisor to the company until July 2022, SeQeunt said in a press release.

The company said it is currently focusing on executing on its SeQuent 2.0 growth strategy by scaling its presence in existing markets, expanding into new international markets, and accelerating research and development in animal health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and formulations, including value-added generics. Narayanan will oversee the company's next phase of growth and expansion. SeQuent is backed by global investment firm Carlyle.

Kamal K Sharma, non-executive chairman of SeQuent said, "We are delighted to welcome Rajaram as MD and CEO of SeQuent as he has a solid track record of successfully transforming businesses in highly complex and regulated industries. His strategic vision as well as operational expertise and rigor will be pivotal for the company's next phase of growth and success, and the Board of Directors looks forward to working with him.

SeQuent Scientific is India's largest and amongst the 'Top 20' global animal health companies, backed by global investment firm 'The Carlyle Group' as promoter. The company has 8 manufacturing facilities across Europe, Turkey, Brazil & India with the Vizag site being India's only USFDA approved dedicated veterinary API facility.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Sequent Scientific declined 39.12% to Rs 14.30 crore on 0.31% rise in net sales to Rs 350.55 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of SeQuent Scientific ended 1.21% higher at Rs 191.90 on Friday.

