Kamdhenu Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Premier Polyfilm Ltd, Trigyn Technologies Ltd, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd and Precision Camshafts Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 May 2022.

Kamdhenu Ltd crashed 16.44% to Rs 193.65 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 27476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22518 shares in the past one month.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd tumbled 16.24% to Rs 99.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28576 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19364 shares in the past one month.

Trigyn Technologies Ltd lost 15.29% to Rs 103.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34434 shares in the past one month.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd shed 12.27% to Rs 35.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Precision Camshafts Ltd fell 10.03% to Rs 104.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44677 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29033 shares in the past one month.

