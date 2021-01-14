Wipro to host Helix - an immersive virtual event

Wipro announced that Appirio, a Wipro company, will host Helix, a 21-hour immersive virtual event. This will feature expert guest presenters across industries, as well as proven tactics on how to unlock new value and discover digital-first strategies that can positively impact bottom line

Helix aims to help companies navigate today's volatile and uncertain environments with real-world use cases and customer relationship management techniques for a digital-first era. Attendees will also gain exclusive insights into powerful, yet easy-to-manage tools that translate digital experiences into enduring brand loyalty. Helix features sessions tailored to each region and brings a localized yet global perspective to help businesses achieve their growth goals.

Throughout the event, attendees can explore different venues and develop relationships crucial to their business success. The Welcome & Charity Wall is the gateway to the experience, where attendees can choose the charity they would like Appirio to donate to on their behalf.

The Main Stage will feature keynote speakers, analysts, customers, and industry experts. The Industry Showcase will highlight insights from various industries and product demos tailor-made for specific applications. At Connect, attendees can discuss their business goals and digital ambitions with Appirio and Wipro strategists. In addition to this, an invite-only lounge named Club will provide access to analyst and expert panels, exclusive meet and greets, industry-focused roundtables, Black Card events, and one-on-one experiences.

With 3D environments, leading experts and targeted sessions to ensure business continuity for regions, Helix will provide an immersive global experience that goes beyond a traditional webinar. This event will allow businesses to learn from the challenges of 2020 and embrace 2021 with confidence, agility, and resilience.

