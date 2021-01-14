LTI plans to expand global alliance with IBM

To offer enterprises digital transformation throug adoption of open hybrid cloud

Larsen & Toubro Infotech plans to expand its multi-year, global alliance with IBM (NYSE: IBM) to help businesses transform their operations through open hybrid cloud adoption. With the proposed center, LTI will help their clients migrate and modernize core business applications leveraging IBM's open hybrid cloud platform built on Red Hat OpenShift.

LTI has developed industry ready solutions using hybrid cloud capabilities from IBM including Cloud Pak for Data and Cloud Pak for Automation, and offerings that integrate IBM Watson solutions, to help their clients automate, secure and update their business processes and applications. These include iDigitalization to automate workflow and digitize enterprise business processes, iMaximize to help modernize the enterprise integration landscape with pre-built accelerators, and Make-the-Shift to help overhaul legacy workloads.

As part of this relationship, LTI and IBM plan to establish a center of excellence in Bengaluru (India) in 2021. This center will offer a comprehensive suite of IBM's Cloud, Automation, Integration, Data & Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to foster innovation. IBM plans to provide training to LTI employees to facilitate creation workshops and IBM solution development for LTI clients.

