LTI plans to expand global alliance with IBM

To offer enterprises digital transformation throug adoption of open hybrid cloudLarsen & Toubro Infotech plans to expand its multi-year, global alliance with IBM (NYSE: IBM) to help businesses transform their operations through open hybrid cloud adoption. With the proposed center, LTI will help their clients migrate and modernize core business applications leveraging IBM's open hybrid cloud platform built on Red Hat OpenShift.
LTI has developed industry ready solutions using hybrid cloud capabilities from IBM including Cloud Pak for Data and Cloud Pak for Automation, and offerings that integrate IBM Watson solutions, to help their clients automate, secure and update their business processes and applications. These include iDigitalization to automate workflow and digitize enterprise business processes, iMaximize to help modernize the enterprise integration landscape with pre-built accelerators, and Make-the-Shift to help overhaul legacy workloads.
As part of this relationship, LTI and IBM plan to establish a center of excellence in Bengaluru (India) in 2021. This center will offer a comprehensive suite of IBM's Cloud, Automation, Integration, Data & Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to foster innovation. IBM plans to provide training to LTI employees to facilitate creation workshops and IBM solution development for LTI clients.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU