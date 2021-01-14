Ircon International completes 30 km section between Korichhapar to Dharamjaigarh

Facilitating goods train movement upto Durgapur, Baroud and Chhaal mines of SECL

Ircon International achieved yet another milestone by opening the 30 KM section between Korichhapar to Dharamjaigarh within the targeted date i.e., 31 December 2020. A Trial run was carried on 31 December 2020.

The cost of this line is approximately Rs 325 crores and the work is executed by Ircon International under an SPV named Chhattisgarh East Railway. SECL, IRCON and Chhattisgarh Government are shareholders for the Chhattisgarh East Railway.

A section of 44Km length between Kharsia to Korichhaparis already made operational by IRCON in October 2019. Now, with the completion of Korichhapar-Dharamjaigarh, the complete section of 74 Km between Kharsia- Dharamjaigar his functional. Commencement of this section will help in evacuation of coal from North Chhattisgarh Area thereby helping in developing the entire nation. This 74 Km is the first stretch being commissioned under the PPP model.

Following this development, the Goods train can reach upto Durgapur, Baroud and Chhaal mines of SECL, consequently enhancing the earning of SECR and SECL

