Pieter Elbers joins Indigo as CEO

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) on Tuesday (6 September 2022) announced that Petrus Johannes Theodorus Elbers has joined the company as chief executive officer (CEO).Earlier in May 2022, the board had approved the appointment of Pieter Elbers as chief executive officer of the company and said that he will join IndiGo on or before 1 October, 2022.
He succeeded the position of Ronojoy Dutta, who decided to retire on 30 September 2022, after guiding IndiGo through the turbulent Covid period, said the company
Elbers has served as the president & chief executive officer of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. He is also a member of the executive committee of the Air France - KLM Group. He started his career at KLM in 1992 at their Schiphol hub and over time, held several managerial positions in both the Netherlands and overseas in Japan, Greece and Italy. After he returned to the Netherlands, he was appointed as the senior vice president of network & alliances, before he was promoted in 2011 as the chief operating officer.
IndiGo is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world. It had a fleet of 281 aircraft as of 30 June 2022.
The company reported a net loss of Rs 1,064.3 crore in Q1 FY23, which is lower as compared with a net loss of Rs 3,174.2 crore recorded in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations increased by 327.5% to Rs 12,855.3 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) slipped 0.51% to Rs 2,018.80 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU