Pieter Elbers joins Indigo as CEO

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) on Tuesday (6 September 2022) announced that Petrus Johannes Theodorus Elbers has joined the company as chief executive officer (CEO).

Earlier in May 2022, the board had approved the appointment of Pieter Elbers as chief executive officer of the company and said that he will join IndiGo on or before 1 October, 2022.

He succeeded the position of Ronojoy Dutta, who decided to retire on 30 September 2022, after guiding IndiGo through the turbulent Covid period, said the company

Elbers has served as the president & chief executive officer of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. He is also a member of the executive committee of the Air France - KLM Group. He started his career at KLM in 1992 at their Schiphol hub and over time, held several managerial positions in both the Netherlands and overseas in Japan, Greece and Italy. After he returned to the Netherlands, he was appointed as the senior vice president of network & alliances, before he was promoted in 2011 as the chief operating officer.

IndiGo is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world. It had a fleet of 281 aircraft as of 30 June 2022.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 1,064.3 crore in Q1 FY23, which is lower as compared with a net loss of Rs 3,174.2 crore recorded in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations increased by 327.5% to Rs 12,855.3 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) slipped 0.51% to Rs 2,018.80 on the BSE.

