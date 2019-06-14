Wockhardt gains as USFDA completes inspection at Bioequivalence Centre

was up 3.08% to Rs 394.95 at 09:17 IST on the BSE, after the company announced that it has received zero observations from the US drug regulator after inspection of its at Aurangabad.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 June 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down by 9.30 points, or 0.02% to 39,732.06.

On the BSE, 10,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 87,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 398 and a low of Rs 390.50 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 748.80 on 15 June 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 349.15 on 13 May 2019.

announced that the (USFDA) had carried out inspection of located at R&D Centre, Aurangabad from 10 to 12 June 2019, during which Bioanalytical and of Bioequivalence studies of Tamsulosin 0.4mg capsules and tablets were audited. The inspection ended with nil observation (i.e. zero 483 observation).

reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13.90 crore in Q4 March 2019 over a consolidated net loss of Rs 154.55 crore in Q4 March 2018. The consolidated net sales fell by 3.8% to Rs 979.13 crore during the stated period.

Wockhardt is a pharmaceutical and organization, providing affordable, high-quality medicines. It is a with relevance in the fields of pharmaceuticals, and a chain of super specialty hospitals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)