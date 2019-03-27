Wockhardt jumps after HPRA clears Aurangabad facility

rose 2.90% to Rs 434.30 at 11:42 IST on BSE after the company said its facility in Aurangabad got clearance from Health Products Regulatory Authority,

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 26 March 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 142.95 points, or 0.37% to 38,376.36.

On the BSE, 2.35 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 443 and a low of Rs 431 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 852.55 on 30 April 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 375 on 14 February 2019.

informed that Health Products Regulatory Authority, (HPRA) and UK carried out joint inspection of Shendra, of the company. HPRA granted GMP Certificate to the facility, which is valid for a period of three years upto 31 January 2022.

In a separate announcement after market hours yesterday, 26 March 2019, said that it incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Wockhardt Medicines (WML), with effect from 25 March 2019. The main objective of WML is business.

On a consolidated basis, Wockhardt reported net loss of Rs 76.86 crore in Q3 December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 42.55 crore in Q3 December 2017. Net sales rose 4.03% to Rs 1045.86 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Wockhardt is a global company with presence in USA, UK, Ireland, Switzerland, France, Mexico, and many other countries.

