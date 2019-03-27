IndusInd Bank Ltd Spurts 1.61%

has added 16.99% over last one month compared to 10.98% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX and 6.13% rise in the SENSEX

gained 1.61% today to trade at Rs 1743. The S&P BSE BANKEX is up 0.72% to quote at 33682.64. The is up 10.98 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, increased 1.24% and added 1.14% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 23.04 % over last one year compared to the 15.85% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

has added 16.99% over last one month compared to 10.98% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 6.13% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4641 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.17 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2037.9 on 03 Aug 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1333.9 on 31 Oct 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)