Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Slides 3.27%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 18.56% over last one month compared to 12.86% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 6.11% rise in the SENSEX
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd fell 3.27% today to trade at Rs 249.8. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.34% to quote at 2033.82. The index is up 12.86 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sunteck Realty Ltd decreased 0.58% and Godrej Properties Ltd lost 0.48% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 9.77 % over last one year compared to the 15.83% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 18.56% over last one month compared to 12.86% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 6.11% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6944 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 73692 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 317 on 09 Apr 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 163.75 on 11 Oct 2018.
