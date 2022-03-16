Wockhardt receives support of NIAID for Phase 1 clinical trial of its once-a-day MDR Gram-negative antibiotic WCK 6777

Wockhardt announced that National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), United States of America (USA) is supporting a Phase 1 clinical trial of Wockhardt's novel once-a-day, multidrug-resistant (MDR) Gram-negative targeted antibiotic WCK 6777. The trial will be conducted at NIAID's Phase I clinical trial units in the USA. NIAID will sponsor the investigational new drug (IND) application for the study. The Food and Drug Administration (USA) has granted a qualified infectious disease product (QIDP) designation to WCK 6777, which signifies its ability to meet unmet medical need and facilitates faster approval process.

Once-a-day therapeutic profile of WCK 6777 is expected to cut hospital admissions, facilitate early patient discharge and thus introduce patient-centered care for MDR infections.

Through independent preclinical studies, WCK 6777 is shown to be active against several carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative pathogens such as Escherichia coli and Klebsiella, which are often the cause of community as well as hospital infections such as urinary tract infections (UTIs). In USA, UTIs alone accounts for about three million annual hospitalizations and are linked to hospital care cost exceeding 2.8 billion USD.

This trial is being funded in whole or in part under NAIID award number HHSN272201500005I.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) is part of the U. S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), the nation's medical research agency. NIAID conducts and supports research to study the causes of infectious and immune-mediated diseases, and to develop better means of preventing, diagnosing and treating these illnesses.

