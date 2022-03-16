Board of Zomato approves investment of USD 5 mn in Mukunda Foods

At meeting held on 15 March 2022The Board of Zomato at its meeting held on 15 March 2022 has approved the acquisition by way of subscription of 13,289 Series B1 compulsorily conve1tible preference shares and 10 (Ten) equity shares collectively aggregating to 16.66% of the share capital of Mukunda Foods (Mukunda) on a fully diluted basis, for an aggregate cash consideration of INR equivalent of USD 5 million.
Mukunda is a food robotics company that designs and manufactures smart robotic equipment to automate food preparation for restaurants. Their products enable restaurants to scale rapidly while maintaining consistency in food quality and customer experience across multiple outlets. Mukunda also helps restaurants to become more efficient by reducing manpower cost, wastage and increase kitchen throughput. The company's investment will help Mukunda Foods scale faster, help reduce restaurant food prices, expand margins, and enhance customer delight.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU