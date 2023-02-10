Wonder Electricals standalone net profit declines 62.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.96% to Rs 95.80 crore

Net profit of Wonder Electricals declined 62.99% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.96% to Rs 95.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 107.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.95.80107.593.815.442.815.161.413.791.042.81

