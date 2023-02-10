Wonder Electricals standalone net profit declines 62.99% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Wonder Fibromats reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Consumer Durables shares gain
TCS, HUL, LTTS, Bhel, Jubilant FoodWorks in spotlight
Consumer Durables stocks rise
Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit declines 4.15% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 10.96% to Rs 95.80 croreNet profit of Wonder Electricals declined 62.99% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.96% to Rs 95.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 107.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales95.80107.59 -11 OPM %3.815.44 -PBDT2.815.16 -46 PBT1.413.79 -63 NP1.042.81 -63
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU