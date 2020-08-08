Wonderla Holidays reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.51 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 99.98% to Rs 0.02 croreNet loss of Wonderla Holidays reported to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 42.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 99.98% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 117.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.02117.56 -100 OPM %-59400.0058.34 -PBDT-10.2072.09 PL PBT-20.5961.65 PL NP-14.5142.03 PL
