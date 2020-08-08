Galada Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.70% to Rs 0.21 croreGalada Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.70% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.210.23 -9 OPM %57.1443.48 -PBDT0.030.01 200 PBT0.01-0.01 LP NP0-0.01 100
