JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Affle India consolidated net profit rises 42.30% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Galada Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 8.70% to Rs 0.21 crore

Galada Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.70% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.210.23 -9 OPM %57.1443.48 -PBDT0.030.01 200 PBT0.01-0.01 LP NP0-0.01 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 18:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU