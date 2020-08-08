Galada Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.70% to Rs 0.21 crore

Galada Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.70% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.210.2357.1443.480.030.010.01-0.010-0.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)