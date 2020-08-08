Shaily Engineering Plastics reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shaily Engineering Plastics standalone net profit rises 98.01% in the March 2020 quarter
Plastic particles may be prevalent in drinking water sources: Study
CIPET hands over Gwalior centre for converting into quarantine unit
Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 170.90% in the March 2020 quarter
Pet Plastics standalone net profit declines 80.77% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 42.18% to Rs 46.60 croreNet loss of Shaily Engineering Plastics reported to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.18% to Rs 46.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 80.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales46.6080.59 -42 OPM %7.3416.58 -PBDT0.5110.77 -95 PBT-4.016.56 PL NP-3.024.73 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU