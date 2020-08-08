Magma Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 254.42% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 10.36% to Rs 565.88 crore

Net profit of Magma Fincorp rose 254.42% to Rs 37.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.36% to Rs 565.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 631.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales565.88631.27 -10 OPM %61.9254.16 -PBDT62.0433.73 84 PBT47.0215.57 202 NP37.7110.64 254

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 18:00 IST

