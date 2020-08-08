Magma Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 254.42% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.36% to Rs 565.88 crore

Net profit of Magma Fincorp rose 254.42% to Rs 37.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.36% to Rs 565.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 631.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.565.88631.2761.9254.1662.0433.7347.0215.5737.7110.64

