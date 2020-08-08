Magma Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 254.42% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Magma Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 35.35 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Duropack standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the March 2020 quarter
Emami standalone net profit declines 18.62% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 10.36% to Rs 565.88 croreNet profit of Magma Fincorp rose 254.42% to Rs 37.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.36% to Rs 565.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 631.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales565.88631.27 -10 OPM %61.9254.16 -PBDT62.0433.73 84 PBT47.0215.57 202 NP37.7110.64 254
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU