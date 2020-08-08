JUST IN
Affle India consolidated net profit rises 42.30% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 20.37% to Rs 89.77 crore

Net profit of Affle India rose 42.30% to Rs 18.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 20.37% to Rs 89.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 74.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales89.7774.58 20 OPM %25.0325.03 -PBDT24.4118.80 30 PBT20.1116.35 23 NP18.7713.19 42

First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 17:43 IST

