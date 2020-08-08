Affle India consolidated net profit rises 42.30% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 20.37% to Rs 89.77 crore

Net profit of Affle India rose 42.30% to Rs 18.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 20.37% to Rs 89.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 74.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.89.7774.5825.0325.0324.4118.8020.1116.3518.7713.19

