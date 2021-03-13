Minda Industries update on scheme of amalgamation

-
Minda Industries announced that the company received the certified copy of NCLT sanction order for Scheme of Amalgamation amongst Harita and Harita Venu and Harita Cheema and Harita Financial Services and Harita Seating Systems and Minda Industries on 12 March 2021.
The Scheme will be effective from the Appointed Date of 1 April 2019 upon the certified copies of the respective orders of the jurisdictional National Company Law Tribunal, sanctioning the Scheme being filed by all the parties to the Scheme with jurisdictional Registrar of Companies.
