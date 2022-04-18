World Bank: Extreme poverty in India decline 12.3% in 2011-2019

Poverty in India is 12.3% lower in 2019 compared with 2011. The poverty headcount rate has declined from 22.5% in 2011 to 10.2% in 2019.

According to policy research working paper of World Bank, poverty reduction was higher in rural areas as against urban India.

Rural poverty dropped by 14.7% while urban poverty declined by 7.9% during 2011 to 2019.

According to the study, farmers with small landholding sizes have experienced higher income growth. Real incomes for farmers with the smallest landholdings have grown by 10% in annualized terms between the two survey rounds in 2013 and 2019 compared to a 2% growth for farmers with the largest landholding.

