Xelpmoc Design and Tech IPO sees good demand

Receives bids for 66.40 lakh shares

The initial public offer (IPO) of Xelpmoc Design and Tech received bids for 66.40 lakh shares, as against 20.40 lakh shares on offer, as per the National Stock Exchange of (NSE) website data. The issue was subscribed 3.25 times.

The issue opened for subscription on 23 January 2019 and closed on 25 January 2019. The price band for the issue was fixed at Rs 62 to Rs 66 per share.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 1.24 times. The non institutional investors category was subscribed 7.69 times. The (RIIs) category was subscribed 2.64 times.

Ahead of the opening of the IPO, the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on 22 January 2018, finalised allocation of 15.68 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 66 per share.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech proposes to utilise the net proceeds of the issue for the purchase of IT hardware and network equipment for development centres in and Hyderabad; purchase of fit outs for new development centres in and Hyderabad; funding the working capital requirements; and

Xelpmoc Design and Tech provides professional and technical consulting services, offering and end-to-end and support. Its clients range from entrepreneurs and start-up enterprises to established companies, engaged in e-commerce, and logistics, recruitment, financial services, social networking, and various other industries. The company provides a of services, including, mobile and web application development, prototype development, thematic product development and data science and analytics assistance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)