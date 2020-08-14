Xelpmoc Design and Tech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.67 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Xelpmoc Design and Tech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Sales rise 190.08% to Rs 3.51 croreNet profit of Xelpmoc Design and Tech reported to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 190.08% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.511.21 190 OPM %40.17-128.93 -PBDT1.89-1.25 LP PBT1.77-1.38 LP NP1.67-1.39 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU