XL Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 99.58 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of XL Energy reported to Rs 99.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 100.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 62.79% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.050.07 -29 0.160.43 -63 OPM %-140.00-1485.71 --381.25-437.21 - PBDT-0.02-0.65 97 -0.55-1.51 64 PBT-0.02-0.67 97 -0.61-1.57 61 NP-99.58-0.69 -14332 -100.18-1.59 -6201

Thu, June 06 2019. 11:05 IST

