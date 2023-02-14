Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 25.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.33% to Rs 14.10 crore

Net profit of Yamuna Syndicate rose 25.76% to Rs 30.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.33% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.14.1013.261.842.7930.2424.1030.2124.0930.0723.91

