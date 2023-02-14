JUST IN
Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 25.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.33% to Rs 14.10 crore

Net profit of Yamuna Syndicate rose 25.76% to Rs 30.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.33% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14.1013.26 6 OPM %1.842.79 -PBDT30.2424.10 25 PBT30.2124.09 25 NP30.0723.91 26

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 13:54 IST

