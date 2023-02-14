Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 45.07% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 8.08% to Rs 1546.00 croreNet profit of Ipca Laboratories declined 45.07% to Rs 107.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 196.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.08% to Rs 1546.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1430.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1546.001430.47 8 OPM %13.9621.52 -PBDT235.91318.68 -26 PBT169.34260.03 -35 NP107.84196.33 -45
