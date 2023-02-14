JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Eicher Motors consolidated net profit rises 62.42% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 45.07% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.08% to Rs 1546.00 crore

Net profit of Ipca Laboratories declined 45.07% to Rs 107.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 196.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.08% to Rs 1546.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1430.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1546.001430.47 8 OPM %13.9621.52 -PBDT235.91318.68 -26 PBT169.34260.03 -35 NP107.84196.33 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 13:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU