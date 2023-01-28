JUST IN
Hi-Tech Pipes Q3 PAT soars 200% YoY to Rs 13 cr
Yash Pakka standalone net profit rises 62.45% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 46.40% to Rs 114.88 crore

Net profit of Yash Pakka rose 62.45% to Rs 16.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 46.40% to Rs 114.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 78.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales114.8878.47 46 OPM %23.4620.34 -PBDT26.6216.81 58 PBT23.1514.24 63 NP16.059.88 62

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 15:47 IST

