Yash Pakka standalone net profit rises 62.45% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 46.40% to Rs 114.88 crore

Net profit of Yash Pakka rose 62.45% to Rs 16.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 46.40% to Rs 114.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 78.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.114.8878.4723.4620.3426.6216.8123.1514.2416.059.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)