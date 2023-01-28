JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hinduja Leyland Finance standalone net profit rises 27.32% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Heranba Industries standalone net profit declines 73.10% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 29.13% to Rs 280.21 crore

Net profit of Heranba Industries declined 73.10% to Rs 14.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 53.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.13% to Rs 280.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 395.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales280.21395.39 -29 OPM %9.1318.01 -PBDT24.1475.49 -68 PBT18.3871.27 -74 NP14.3953.49 -73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 14:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU