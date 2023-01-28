Heranba Industries standalone net profit declines 73.10% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.13% to Rs 280.21 crore

Net profit of Heranba Industries declined 73.10% to Rs 14.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 53.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.13% to Rs 280.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 395.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.280.21395.399.1318.0124.1475.4918.3871.2714.3953.49

