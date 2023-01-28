Heranba Industries standalone net profit declines 73.10% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 29.13% to Rs 280.21 croreNet profit of Heranba Industries declined 73.10% to Rs 14.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 53.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.13% to Rs 280.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 395.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales280.21395.39 -29 OPM %9.1318.01 -PBDT24.1475.49 -68 PBT18.3871.27 -74 NP14.3953.49 -73
