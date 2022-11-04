International Combustion (India) standalone net profit declines 3.31% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 21.88% to Rs 55.32 croreNet profit of International Combustion (India) declined 3.31% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.88% to Rs 55.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales55.3245.39 22 OPM %5.285.82 -PBDT2.752.64 4 PBT1.691.41 20 NP1.171.21 -3
