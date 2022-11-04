International Combustion (India) standalone net profit declines 3.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.88% to Rs 55.32 crore

Net profit of International Combustion (India) declined 3.31% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.88% to Rs 55.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.55.3245.395.285.822.752.641.691.411.171.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)