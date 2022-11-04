Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 127.74% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.07% to Rs 64.83 croreNet profit of Krishana Phoschem rose 127.74% to Rs 9.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.07% to Rs 64.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 78.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales64.8378.17 -17 OPM %23.5512.01 -PBDT13.929.04 54 PBT11.806.47 82 NP9.774.29 128
