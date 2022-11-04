JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 78.06% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 127.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 17.07% to Rs 64.83 crore

Net profit of Krishana Phoschem rose 127.74% to Rs 9.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.07% to Rs 64.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 78.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales64.8378.17 -17 OPM %23.5512.01 -PBDT13.929.04 54 PBT11.806.47 82 NP9.774.29 128

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 17:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU