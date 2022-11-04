Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 127.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.07% to Rs 64.83 crore

Net profit of Krishana Phoschem rose 127.74% to Rs 9.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.07% to Rs 64.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 78.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.64.8378.1723.5512.0113.929.0411.806.479.774.29

