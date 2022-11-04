JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 78.06% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems standalone net profit rises 483.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 233.17% to Rs 6.63 crore

Net profit of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems rose 483.33% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 233.17% to Rs 6.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.631.99 233 OPM %19.3115.08 -PBDT1.470.36 308 PBT1.380.27 411 NP1.050.18 483

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 17:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU