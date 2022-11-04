Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems standalone net profit rises 483.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 233.17% to Rs 6.63 crore

Net profit of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems rose 483.33% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 233.17% to Rs 6.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.6.631.9919.3115.081.470.361.380.271.050.18

