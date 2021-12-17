Yes Bank board to mull fund raising on Dec. 21

Yes Bank said that its board will meet on Tuesday, 21 December 2021, to consider fund raising plans.

The funds would be raise via issue of of equity shares/ depository receipts/ convertible bonds/ debentures / warrants / any other equity linked securities.

Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to corporate, MSME & retail customers.

The bank's net profit rose 74.31% to Rs 225.50 crore on 7.06% decline in total income to Rs 5430.30 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

The scrip fell 2.69% to end at Rs 13.40 on the BSE yesterday.

