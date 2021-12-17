Yes Bank board to mull fund raising on Dec. 21

-
ALSO READ
Board of Brightcom Group allots 38.25 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants
Wipro, Securonix announce partnership to deliver managed security services
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers allots 7.89 lakh convertible warrants
L&T, Ipca Laboratories, TVS Motor in spotlight
Brightcom Group spurts 40% in seven sessions
-
Yes Bank said that its board will meet on Tuesday, 21 December 2021, to consider fund raising plans.
The funds would be raise via issue of of equity shares/ depository receipts/ convertible bonds/ debentures / warrants / any other equity linked securities.
Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to corporate, MSME & retail customers.
The bank's net profit rose 74.31% to Rs 225.50 crore on 7.06% decline in total income to Rs 5430.30 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
The scrip fell 2.69% to end at Rs 13.40 on the BSE yesterday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU