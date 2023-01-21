JUST IN
Yes Bank consolidated net profit declines 79.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 19.96% to Rs 5873.75 crore

Net profit of Yes Bank declined 79.28% to Rs 55.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 265.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 19.96% to Rs 5873.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4896.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income5873.754896.61 20 OPM %47.5055.61 -PBDT72.43355.37 -80 PBT72.43355.37 -80 NP55.07265.76 -79

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 15:22 IST

