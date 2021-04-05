Yes Bank deposits increase 54% YoY in Q4

The bank's loans & advances rose 0.8% to Rs 172,850 crore as on 31 March 2021 compared with Rs 171,443 crore as on 31 March 2020.Gross retail disbursement during the quarter jumped 154.73% to Rs 7,828 crore in Q4 March 2021 from Rs 3,078 crore in Q4 March 2020.
Deposits increased by 54.7% to Rs 162,947 crore as on 31 March 2021 from Rs 105,364 crore on 31 March 2020. Sequentially, deposits rose 11.4% in Q4 March 2021 from Rs 146,233 crore in Q4 March 2020.
The bank's CASA improved by 51.8% to Rs 42,587 crore as on 31 March 2021 from Rs 28,063 crore as on 31 March 2020. CASA/Total Deposits (excluding Certificate of Deposits) ratio stood at 27.3% as on 31 March 2021 as against 28.5% as on 31 March 2020.
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was at 122.7% as on 31 March 2021 as against 120% as on 30 December 2020 and 37% as of 31 March 2020.
Shares of Yes Bank were down 0.63% at Rs 15.65.
Yes Bank was under moratorium for 13 days in March 2020. It resumed full-fledged banking operations from 18 March 2020. This came after a consortium of eight public and private banks, led by State Bank of India, agreed to infuse capital into Yes Bank to rescue it from the brink of a collapse.
Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to corporate, MSME & retail customers. The private sector bank's net profit grew by 16.5% to Rs 150.71 crore in Q3 December 2020 from Rs 129.37 crore in Q2 September 2020. The bank's total income grew by 9.5% to Rs 6,518.37 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 5,952.14 crore in Q2 FY21.
