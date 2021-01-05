Yes Bank loans rise 1.3% QoQ in Dec qtr

The bank's loans & advances rose 1.3% to Rs 169,050 crore as on 31 December 2020 compared with Rs 166,923 crore as on 30 September 2020.Deposits increased 7.7% to Rs 146,233 crore as on 31 December 2020 as against Rs 135,815 crore as on 30 September 2020.
The bank's CASA improved by 12.6% to Rs 37,973 crore as on 31 December 2020 from Rs 33,713 crore reported as on 30 September 2020. CASA/Total Deposits (excluding Certificate of Deposits) ratio stood at 27.4% as on 31 December 2020 as against 26.2% as on 30 September 2020.
The credit-to-deposit ratio stood at 115.6% as on 31 December 2020, as against 122.9% as on 30 September 2020. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was at 115.45% as on 31 December 2020 as against 107.3% as on 30 September 2020. The announcement was made yesterday, 4 January 2021.
Shares of Yes Bank were down 0.28% at Rs 18. Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to corporate, MSME & retail customers.
The bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 129.37 crore in Q2 September 2020 compared with net loss of Rs 600.80 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total income fell 28.56% YoY to Rs 5,952.14 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.
