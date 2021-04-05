Federal Bank total deposits jump 13% YoY

The private lender on Monday announced that its total deposits increased by 13% to Rs 172,655 crore as of 31 March 2021 compared to Rs 152,290 crore reported on 31 March 2020.

At the end of the March 2021, the private lender's customer deposits were at Rs 163,620 crore (up 12% YoY), interbank deposits were at Rs 3,050 crore (up 39% YoY) and certificates of deposit stood at Rs 5,985 crore (up 35% YoY).

CASA rose 26% to Rs 58381 crore as of 31 March 2021 from Rs 46450 crore registered in 31 March 2020. CASA ratio improved to 33.81% at the end of 31 March 2021 from 30.5% recorded on 31 March 2020.

Federal Bank's gross advanced grew by 9% to Rs 134,876 crore as of 31 March 2021 from Rs 124,153 crore posted on 31 March 2020. The bank's liquidity coverage ratio was at 206.91% as on 31 March 2021, improving from 196.65% posted on 31 March 2020.

Shares of Federal Bank were down 2.73% at Rs 76.70 on BSE.

Federal Bank operates through four segments: treasury, corporate or wholesale banking, retail banking and other banking operations. The private lender reported 8.29% decline in net profit to Rs 404.10 crore on 5.43% rise in total income to Rs 3,941.36 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

