IndusInd Bank Ltd Slips 3.16%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Shed 2.03%

IndusInd Bank Ltd fell 3.16% today to trade at Rs 962. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 2.03% to quote at 37464.35. The index is down 5.61 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Federal Bank Ltd decreased 2.47% and Axis Bank Ltd lost 2.4% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 89.66 % over last one year compared to the 79.84% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

IndusInd Bank Ltd has lost 7.48% over last one month compared to 5.61% fall in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 1.56% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 66037 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.32 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1119.2 on 25 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 310.4 on 03 Apr 2020.

