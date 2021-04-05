Power stocks spurt

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 17.45 points or 0.69% at 2561.15 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 5.52%), Adani Power Ltd (up 4.98%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.98%), and Thermax Ltd (up 0.14%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.57%), NTPC Ltd (down 0.97%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.97%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 401.76 or 0.8% at 49628.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 105.1 points or 0.71% at 14762.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 37.34 points or 0.18% at 21034.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 31.89 points or 0.46% at 6954.22.

On BSE,930 shares were trading in green, 1298 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

