Syngene International signs 10-year deal with Zoetis

Syngene International today announced the signing of a 10- year agreement with leading animal health company, Zoetis, to manufacture the drug substance for Librela (bedinvetmab), a first in class monoclonal antibody used for treating osteoarthritis in dogs. Launched in Europe, the UK and Switzerland, the product won 'Best new companion animal product' by IHS Markit Connect in 2021 for its transformational impact on pain relief for canines suffering from this debilitating condition.

Syngene's collaboration with Zoetis started in 2011.

Over the past 11 years, Syngene has undertaken development work on several monoclonal antibodies for use in animal health, including developing and manufacturing clinical supplies of a treatment for allergic or atopic dermatitis, now widely used, and Librela. This agreement, initially centred on Librela, paves the way for development and manufacturing of other molecules in the coming years and is expected to be worth up to US$ 500 Mn to Syngene over 10 years, subject to regulatory approvals and market demand.

