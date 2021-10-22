Yes Bank Q2 PAT jumps 74% YoY to Rs 225 cr

The bank's net profit rose 74.31% to Rs 225.50 crore on 7.06% decline in total income to Rs 5430.30 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter ended 30 September 2021 fell 23.4% to Rs 1,512 crore from Rs 1,973 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2020. NII rose 7.9% QoQ from Rs 1,402 crore in Q1 June 2021.

NIM stood at 2.2% as on Q2 September 2021 as against 2.1% as on 30 June 2021 and 3.1% as on Q2 September 2020.

The bank's profit before tax (PBT) jumped 74.18% to Rs 300.79 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

The bank's provisions and contingencies (excluding tax provisions) slumped 64.99% to Rs 377.37 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Provision Coverage Ratio stood at 78.9% as on Q2 September 2021 as against 79.3% as on 30 June 2021 and 79.7% as on Q2 September 2020.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 28740.59 crore as on 30 September 2021 as against Rs 28505.95 crore as on 30 June 2021 and Rs 32344.36 crore as on 30 September 2020.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 14.97% as on 30 September 2021 as against 15.60% as on 30 June 2021 and 16.90% as on 30 September 2020.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 5.55% as on 30 September 2021 as against 5.78% as on 30 June 2021 and 4.71% as on 30 September 2020.

Yes Bank saw gross slippages worth Rs 1,783 crore, including Rs 750-crore corporate loans. The bank said it has made prudent provisioning of about Rs 336 crore on a single telecom exposure. Aggregate coverage stood at about 10%.

As of 30 September 2021, the bank had restructured loans worth Rs 4,621.74 crore under the Reserve Bank of India's first Covid window announced on 6 August 2020. Of these, Rs 421.01 crore worth of loans slipped into the non-performing category. Most of the loans restructured under the first window belonged to corporate borrowers.

The bank's advances rose 5.6% QoQ and 3.5% YoY to Rs 172,839 crore in Q2 September 2021. Retail and MSME business accounts for 54% of the bank's loan book. It disbursed loans worth Rs 4,576 crore to small and medium enterprises.

The bank's deposits rose 8.2% QoQ and 30.1% YoY to Rs 176,672 crore in Q2 September 2021. CASA ratio stood at 29.4% as on 30 September 2021 as against 27.4% as on 30 June 2021 and 24.8% as on 30 September 2020.

Average Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) during the quarter remained healthy at 117.6%. LCR as on September 30, 2021 stood at 113.1%.

Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to corporate, MSME & retail customers.

Shares of Yes Bank were down 4.26% at Rs 13.71. The stock hit a high of Rs 14.62 and a low of Rs 13.41 so far during the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)